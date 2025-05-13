Here's Why Investors Should Consider Retaining Xylem Stock Now

Xylem Inc. XYL is witnessing strength in the Measurement & Control Solutions segment, driven by robust demand for advanced technology solutions like smart metering and other applications. Growth in the transport application business, driven by the increased infrastructure projects in the United States, is boosting the Water Infrastructure segment’s performance. Recovery in the Applied Water segment, supported by higher demand for building solutions applications, also holds promise for the segment.



Exiting first-quarter 2025, the company’s backlog totaled $5.1 billion, backed by strength across all regions. Strength in utilities, industrial and building solutions end markets is a key catalyst to the company’s growth. For 2025, Xylem expects revenues to be $8.7-$8.8 billion, indicating growth of 1-2% on a year-over-year basis.



The company remains focused on acquiring businesses to gain access to new customers, regions and product lines. For instance, in December 2024, XYL completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Idrica. The inclusion of Idrica’s technology will offer growth opportunities for Xylem and enable it to penetrate new markets and deliver intelligent solutions to its customers.



Also, in May 2023, XYL acquired Evoqua, a mission-critical water treatment solutions and services provider. Evoqua’s advanced water and wastewater treatment capabilities and exposure to key industrial markets complement Xylem’s portfolio of solutions across the water cycle. Acquisitions contributed $786 million to XYL’s total revenues in 2024.



XYL remains committed to rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share buybacks. In the first quarter of 2025, Xylem paid dividends of $98 million, reflecting an increase of 11.4% year over year. It repurchased shares worth $12.9 million in the same quarter. Also, in February 2025, the company hiked its dividend rate by 11%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past six months, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 4.7% compared with the industry’s 2.8% growth.



Despite the positives, high debt levels are also likely to hurt Xylem’s profitability. It exited the first quarter with long-term debt of $1.97 billion. Also, considering its high debt level, its cash and cash equivalents of $1.06 billion do not look impressive.



XYL has been grappling with rising operating costs and expenses. After witnessing a surge of 15.1% year over year in 2024, the company’s cost of revenues increased 1.6% in first-quarter 2025. Also, in 2024, its selling, general and administrative expenses surged 8.8% due to additional operational expenditure from the acquisition of Evoqua.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are discussed below.



Federal Signal Corporation FSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



FSS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.4%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Signal’s 2025 earnings has increased 1.3%.



Unifirst Corporation UNF currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. UNF delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 12.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for Unifirst’s fiscal 2025 (ending August 2025) earnings has increased 4.1%.



AptarGroup, Inc. ATR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. ATR delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.3%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s 2025 earnings has increased 4.3%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unifirst Corporation (UNF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xylem Inc. (XYL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.