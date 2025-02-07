Here's Why Investors Should Consider Buying Ovintiv Stock Now

Ovintiv Inc. OVV is a prominent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Denver, CO. Operating in the United States and Canada, OVV is involved in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company holds a strong portfolio of assets in key North America’s basins such as the Permian in Texas, the Anadarko in Oklahoma and Montney in Canada. These are some of the most productive and cost-efficient regions in the oil and gas sector, which gives OVV a solid foundation for growth.

Since rebranding in 2020, transitioning from former identity as Encana Corporation, OVV has continued its focus on strategic growth, operational efficiency and financial health. This positions it as a key player in the oil-energy industry. For investors looking to add energy stocks to their portfolio, OVV offers several compelling reasons to consider:

Surpassing Industry Rivals: In the past six months, OVV has outperformed many of its competitors in the Zacks United States Exploration and Production subindustry, including companies like Permian Resources Corporation PR, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG and SM Energy SM. This performance in a volatile market demonstrates the VGM Score of A stock’s ability to thrive in a challenging industry, which is a positive indicator of potential growth.

Strong Commitment to Shareholders: OVV is focused on providing value to its investors. In third-quarter 2024, the company returned $240 million to its shareholders, including $162 million spent on share buybacks. This approach reduces the number of shares outstanding, which can increase the value of each share. Additionally, OVV pays a quarterly dividend of 30 cents per share, providing consistent income to its investors. The combination of capital returns and dividend payments is attractive for those seeking growth and income.

Increased Production & Raised Guidance: OVV's production exceeded expectations, with 593,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/d) in third-quarter 2024, surpassing the high end of its guided range. As a result of this strong operational performance, the company raised its full-year production forecast to 583-587 MBOE/d. This move provides investors with confidence in its ability to sustain growth. This increase highlights the company's strong execution in key basins, ensuring continued revenue and cash flow growth. Higher production levels, coupled with efficient cost management, make OVV well-positioned to benefit from favorable commodity prices.

Exposure to Premium Oil & Gas Basins: OVV operates in some of North America’s most prolific and cost-efficient oil and gas plays, including the Permian, Montney, Uinta and Anadarko basins. These basins have low breakeven costs and high production efficiency, ensuring strong returns even in a moderate-price environment. With a focus on high-quality and high-margin assets, OVV is well-positioned to generate sustainable cash flow and maintain long-term profitability.

Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions: OVV is actively growing through strategic acquisitions and its latest move, a $2.3 billion purchase of Montney assets from Paramount Resources, will significantly boost production. This acquisition will add 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to the company’s output, along with 900 high-quality well locations. These kinds of deals allow OVV to expand production base and enhance market position, making it an appealing growth story for investors.

Benefiting From the Global LNG Boom: Natural gas demand is on the rise globally, especially as more countries invest in liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) infrastructure. OVV’s exposure to natural gas production positions it to benefit from this growing demand. In third-quarter 2024, OVV produced 1.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. As LNG exports continue to expand, OVV gains from this global shift toward cleaner energy sources.

Strong Free Cash Flow Generation: OVV continues to generate significant free cash flow (“FCF”), totaling $440 million in third-quarter 2024, after capital expenditures of $538 million. This demonstrates the company's ability to self-fund its operations while still returning capital to shareholders. Strong free cash flow is critical for energy companies as this allows them to reinvest in high-return projects, reduce debt and increase shareholder distributions. OVV's ability to maintain strong FCF despite fluctuations in commodity prices makes it a highly attractive investment.

Debt Reduction & Strong Balance Sheet: A strong balance sheet is critical for long-term stability and OVV has made significant strides in reducing its financial leverage. The company reduced its total debt by $210 million in the third quarter, bringing the figure down to $5.88 billion, which enhances financial flexibility. With a low debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.2x, OVV is in a strong position to navigate market volatility while maintaining investment-grade credit ratings. Additionally, the company boasts $3.3 billion in total liquidity, ensuring ample resources for future investments, debt repayments and shareholder distributions.

Final Thoughts for OVV Stock

OVV is showing strong growth with its high-quality assets in key oil and gas regions. The company is actively growing through strategic acquisitions and has a proven track record of generating strong cash flow and returning value to its shareholders. OVV’s ability to manage costs, grow production and adapt to changing market conditions makes it a solid option for investors.

With the rising demand for natural gas and a strong financial position, the company seems well-prepared for long-term success. If you are looking for a company that is both stable and has growth potential, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock could be a great addition to your portfolio. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

