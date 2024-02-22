Here's Why Investors Should Buy Unum Group (UNM) Stock Now

Unum Group UNM has been favored by investors on the back of favorable growth estimates, strong persistency in group lines and the improvement of new product lines, increased premium income, prudent capital deployment and a solid capital position.

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $8.16 per share, indicating a 6.5% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 4.2% higher revenues of $12.95 billion. The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $8.72 per share, indicating a 6.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure on 3.5% higher revenues of $13.41 billion.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 8.1%, which is higher than the industry average of 7%.

Earnings Surprise History

Unum Group has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average beat being 5.19%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

UNM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Over the past year, the stock has risen 11.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 10.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Style Score

UNM has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps identify stocks with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum.

Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best opportunities in the value investing space.

Return on Equity (ROE)

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Unum Group’s trailing 12-month ROE expanded 290 basis points to 16%. ROE reflects the insurer’s efficiency in using shareholders’ funds.

Business Tailwinds

Solid operational performance, favorable benefits experience, as well as strong top-line improvement in the core businesses should continue to fuel growth and help UNM achieve its targeted growth. Management remains focused on moving on to a mix of businesses with higher growth and stable margins.



In 2024, Unum Group expects sales growth in the range of 7-10%, premium growth in the band of 5-7% and adjusted operating ROE between 12% and 14% from core business. The insurer estimates 7-9% growth in adjusted operating earnings per share (EPS) in 2024. For the long term, UNM expects sales growth in the range of 8-12%, premium growth in the band of 4-7% and adjusted operating EPS growth between 8% and 10%.



Unum U.S. continues to benefit from disciplined sales trends, strong persistency in group lines and the growth of new product lines like dental and vision, which improve premium income.



The Colonial Life segment of the insurer should gain from improved premium income and favorable risk results, lower operating expenses and favorable benefits. Colonial Life expects sales growth in the range of 8-12%, premium growth in the 2-4% band and adjusted operating ROE between 20% and 22% in 2024.



Unum Group boasts a solid capital position. Sustained solid operating results have been fueling a strong level of statutory earnings and capital, cushioning financial flexibility. As of Dec 31, 2023, the weighted average risk-based capital ratio for the company’s traditional U.S. insurance companies was approximately 415% and holding company liquidity remains robust at $1.7 billion. Over the long term, the insurer expects a risk-based capital ratio of more than 350% and generates free cash flow between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion.



UNM has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value through dividend hikes and share buybacks. Its continuous efforts to reduce share count are expected to bolster earnings. During 2023, the company repurchased 5.7 million shares for $252 million and doubled its buyback authorization to $500 million for 2024. The board approved a quarterly dividend hike of 10% in May 2023, marking the 14th dividend hike in the last 13 years.

Attractive Valuation

UNM shares are trading at a price to book value multiple of 0.99, lower than the industry average of 1.64. It also has an impressive Value Score of A. This style score helps find the most attractive value stocks.

