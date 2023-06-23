Here's Why Investors Should Buy Triton (TRTN) Stock Now

Triton International Limited TRTN is benefiting from its shareholder-friendly initiatives.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes Triton an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse year to date. Shares of Triton have gained 21% so far this year compared with the 4.4% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Solid Rank & VGM Score: Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRTN’s 2023 and 2024 earnings has moved up 1.2% and 2.6%, year over year, respectively.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Triton has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 6.29% in the last four quarters, on average.

Growth Factors: We are impressed with Triton's consistent efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Triton repurchased 1.7 million shares in the first quarter of 2023. Also, TRTN’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 70 cents per share. The dividend was paid out on Jun 22, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of the business on Jun 8. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives are commendable in an uncertain scenario like the current one. Moreover, Triton has an impressive liquidity position.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA and Allegiant Travel Company ALGT. Each of these companies presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 75.42% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.60%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has improved 25.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of CPA have soared 32.5% over the past six months.

Allegiant has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. ALGT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 79.78%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGT’s current-year earnings has improved 46.5% over the past 90 days. Shares of ALGT have soared 77.9% over the past six months.

