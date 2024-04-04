Here's Why Investors Should Buy SkyWest (SKYW) Stock Now

SkyWest, Inc. SKYW performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the future. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s take a look at the factors that make the stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 211.8% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s16.7% surge.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank & VGM Score: SKYW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 earnings has improved 60% over the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has increased 26.2% in the past 90 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: SkyWest has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 128.02%.

Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For the first quarter of 2024, SKYW's earnings are anticipated to grow more than 100%, year over year. For 2024, SKYW's earnings are expected to grow more than 100%, year over year.

Driving Factors: We are impressed by SKYW's efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. Per its previously announced share repurchase program authorized by SKYW’s board of directors in May 2023, SKYW repurchased 1.0 million shares for $45 million during fourth-quarter 2023. In 2023, SkyWest repurchased 10.6 million shares for $289 million. As of Dec 31, 2023, SkyWest had $91 million available under its current share repurchase program.

SkyWest's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. Concurrent with its fourth-quarter 2023 results, SKYW announced that it has acquired a 25% ownership stake in Contour Airlines, a Part 135 carrier. The Contour deal includes an asset provisioning agreement, per which SKYW will offer CRJ airframes, engines and rotatable parts to Contour. By 2026-end, SKYW is scheduled to operate 258 E175 aircraft.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Lease Corporation ( AL ) and Kirby Corporation KEX. Each stock presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Air Lease has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 20.15%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings has been revised 27.7% upward over the past 90 days. AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 29.96% for 2024. Shares of AL have gained 31.7% in the past year.

KEX has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.75%.

KEX has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.80% for 2024. Shares of KEX have gained 41.6% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kirby Corporation (KEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.