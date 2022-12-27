Here's Why Investors Should Buy Insperity (NSP) Stock Now

Insperity, Inc. NSP has performed well in the past six months and has the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s take a look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have gained 18% in the past six months compared with a 0.1% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Insperity currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Three estimates for 2022 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Insperity's 2022 earnings has moved up 7.1% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Insperity has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 0.64%, on average.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.30 per share, suggesting 34.2% year-over-year growth. The company’s long-term expected earnings per share growth rate is 15%.

Driving Factors: Insperity’s business is benefiting from strength in the professional employer organization (PEO) industry. The momentum is being driven by growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and an increased need for employee benefits and workplace safety programs.

However, higher related expenses, time and knowledge required for the technology infrastructure to administer benefits, and HR and payroll processing on an integrated basis are tailwinds.

Insperity makes consistent efforts to reward its shareholders. In 2021, NSP repurchased 716,000 shares for $69.7 million and paid out dividends totaling $144.2 million. In 2020, it repurchased 1.4 million shares for $99.4 million and paid out dividends totaling $61.9 million.

NSP bought back 2.1 million shares for $203 million and paid out dividends totaling $48.6 million in 2019. Such moves indicate the entity’s commitment to boost shareholders’ value and underline its business confidence.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Booz Allen presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRA International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7%, on average.



