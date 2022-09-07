Here's Why Investors Should Buy ICF International (ICFI) Now

ICF International, Inc. ICFI has performed well in the past six-month period and shows potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

An Outperformer: A glimpse at ICFI’s price trend shows that its shares have rallied 17.6% in the past six months compared with the 5.7% growth of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank: ICF International currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Two estimates for 2022 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 5% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: ICF International has an impressive earnings surprise history. ICFI’s bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 10%.

Strong Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.62, indicating growth of 16.6% from the year-ago reported figure. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 7.2% growth in 2023.

Key Driving Factors: Acquisition is an important element of ICF International’s growth strategy. The January 2022 acquisition of Creative Systems and Consulting is expected to expand ICF International’s federal IT modernization/digital transformation capabilities with leading Salesforce and Microsoft implementation teams.

ICFI’s current ratio at the end of second-quarter 2022 is pegged at 1.33, higher than the current ratio of 1.32 reported at the end of the previous quarter and 1.26 posted at the end of the prior-year quarter. Increasing current ratio indicates that a company will have no problem meeting its short-term obligations. The stock has been up 10% in the past year.

ICF International continues to witness buoyant demand for its advisory services, driven by trends, such as an intensified government focus on environmental initiatives; emphasis on transparency and accountability; efficiency and mission performance management; generational changes and increased demand for integrating domain knowledge of client mission and programs with innovative technology-enabled solutions.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. CAR has an earnings growth rate of 108.4% for 2022.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 69.5%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.

CRA International flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1, currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26%, on average.



