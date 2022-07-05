Here's Why Investors Should Buy ICF International (ICFI) Now

Shares of ICF International, Inc.'s ICFI have gained 5.5% in the past year against a 3.1% decrease of the industry it belongs to. We believe that the stock has strong fundamentals with potential to increase this price momentum.



Let’s look into the factors that make ICFI an attractive pick.

Solid Rank & VGM Score: ICF International currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, ICFI seems an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Two estimates for 2022 have moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, indicating analysts’ confidence in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 2% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: ICF International has an impressive surprise history. ICFI’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 14.8%.

Strong Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $5.35, suggesting growth of 11% from the prior-year reported figure. Moreover, earnings are also expected to register 11% growth in 2023.

Driving Factors: ICFI’s current ratio at the end of first-quarter 2022 was pegged at 1.32, higher than the current ratio of 1.19 reported at the end of the previous quarter and 1.18 reported at the end of the prior-year quarter. Increasing current ratio indicates that a company will have no problem meeting its short-term obligations.

Acquisition is an important element of ICF International’s growth strategy. The January 2022 acquisition of Creative Systems and Consulting is expected to expand ICFI’s federal IT modernization/digital transformation capabilities with leading Salesforce and Microsoft implementation teams. On Jun 8, ICF International declared that it is set to acquire SemanticBits. SemanticBits provides a full suite of scalable digital modernization services using open-source frameworks, including end-to-end agile-at-scale development capabilities, cloud-native solutions, data analytics and human-centered design. This buyout is expected to strengthen ICFI's position in key growth markets and provide meaningful revenue synergies over time.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Genpact Limited G and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. CAR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.4%.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

Genpact carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. G has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 12.3%.

Genpact delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings

