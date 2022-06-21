Here's Why Investors Should Buy FTI Consulting (FCN) Stock Now

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN has performed well in the past year with the potential to sustain the momentum. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Let’s look at the factors that make the stock an attractive pick.

An Outperformer: A glimpse at FCN’s price trend shows that its shares have rallied 20.7% in the past year against the 3% fall of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Solid Rank: FTI Consulting currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: One estimate for 2022 has moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved up 0.9% in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: FTI Consulting has an impressive earnings surprise history. FCN’s bottom line outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 24.4%.

Strong Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.87, indicating growth of 1.6% from the year-ago reported figure. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 22.1% growth in 2023.

Driving Factors: FTI Consulting's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 2.40 at the end of first-quarter 2022, higher than the 1.91 recorded at the end of fourth-quarter 2021 and the prior-year quarter’s 2.32. The gradually increasing current ratio bodes well for FTI Consulting. Moreover, a current ratio of more than 1.5 is usually considered good for a company. This may imply that the risk of default is less.

We are impressed by FTI Con

ulting's endeavors to reward its shareholders through share buybacks. In 2021, 2020 and 2019, FCN had repurchased shares worth $46.1 million, $353.4 million and $105.9 million each. These initiatives not only instill investors’ confidence in the stock but also positively impact its earnings per share.

We believe, FTI Consulting’s international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. In 2021, FCN earned almost 38% of its revenues from international businesses. The industrial and geographical diversification of its customer base (throughout the United States and internationally) helps mitigate the risk of incurring material losses.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Zacks Business Services sector can also consider stocks like Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR, Cross Country Healthcare CCRN and CRA International, Inc. CRAI.

Avis Budget sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. CAR has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.4%.

Avis Budget delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.9%.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.2%, on average.

CRA International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. CRAI has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.3%.

CRAI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.8%, on average.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.