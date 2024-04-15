Here's Why Investors Should Buy CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Now

CyberArk’s CYBR shares jumped 13.4% in the year-to-date period, driven by a strong performance. The improvement showcases investors' trust in CYBR's solid fundamentals and its strong position in the cyber security market.

CyberArk's earnings have outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 76.26%. Moreover, the company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 20%.

CYBR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has a Growth Score of B at present. The Growth Style Score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. Per Zacks’ proprietary methodology, stocks with a combination of a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of A or B offer solid investment opportunities.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $1.76 per share, suggesting growth of 57.14% from the year-ago period's reported figure. For fiscal 2025, the consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.34 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 90%.

With healthy fundamentals, CyberArk appears to be a solid investment option at the moment.

Long-Term Growth Drivers

The company's cyber security products are in high demand as data breaches are increasing. Cloud computing and its cost-effective resource sharing have led to more advanced cyber thefts via the cloud, boosting the need for better security measures. CyberArk benefits from the increasing security budgets of customers who need to meet the growing need for security policies, protocols and products.

CyberArk’s privileged access management (PAM), enterprise password vault and privileged session manager are addressing various enterprise-level challenges, hence increasing CYBR’s competitive edge in the market. The company's PAM solutions provide customers with a range of products to secure, manage and monitor privileged account access and activities.

Furthermore, as companies are embracing hybrid working policies, they need to implement stricter data security measures. To address this need, CyberArk enhanced customer engagement by offering essential products like Enterprise Password Vault and Privileged Session Manager.

Due to its expertise, CYBR is gaining customer accounts, which adds to its top line. The large customer base gives the company a chance to sell more products to existing users. Also, CyberArk has closed many big deals in recent quarters, which is positive as it boosts deferred revenues and visibility. Additionally, when products are updated, it brings in more money as companies strive to keep their threat management systems up-to-date.

In the the fourth quarter of 2023, CyberArk’s revenues increased 32% year over year to $223.1 million. Its non-GAAP earnings of 81 cents per share improved more than five-fold from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 16 cents.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA NVDA, Bentley Systems BSY and Dell Technologies DELL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 62 cents to $23.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 226.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised downward by a penny to $1.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of BSY have gained 12.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 60 cents to $7.64 in the past 60 days. Shares of DELL have surged 168.1% in the past year.

