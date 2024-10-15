Here's Why Investors Should Buy Camping World Stock Right Now

Camping World Holdings, Inc. CWH is poised to benefit from strong same-store new vehicle sales growth, acquisitions of new and used RV dealerships, and the opening of stores.



Shares of this recreational vehicle dealer have gained 32.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 40.7% growth. The company is investing in advanced training, expanding technology and improving infrastructure, including cybersecurity. These efforts support its objective of maintaining a strong position as a growing company in the industry.



Let us discuss the factors that highlight why investors should buy the stock now.

Growth Drivers for CHW Stock

The company continues to see solid same-store new vehicle sales growth, which enhances its performance. It achieved 9.7% year-over-year growth in same-store new vehicle unit sales and market share in the second quarter of 2024. The record new unit market share resulted from responding to consumer needs for affordability. In June, same-store new vehicle unit growth accelerated into the mid-teens, reaching the low twenties in July. This positions the company for a strong performance in 2025.



Despite a 9.5% decrease in the average selling price per new vehicle sold, new vehicle revenues grew 5.8% year over year to $847.1 million, mainly due to a 16.9% rise in the number of new vehicles sold.



Camping World primarily focuses on strategic investments in acquisitions to increase its footprint. The company aims at maximizing the returns of working capital to continue its supercharged acquisition plan, which directly sparks CWH’s growth prospects. In the first six months of 2024, CWH’s RV and Outdoor Retail segment acquired assets from various RV dealerships, totaling nine locations for about $69.4 million.



As of June 30, 2024, the company operated 215 store locations, reflecting a 5.9% increase year over year, with a net addition of 12 store locations in the first six months of 2024. It plans to open 16 new locations in 2024. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to growth and increased market presence.



In June 2024, the Good Sam Services and Plans segment also acquired the assets of a tire rescue roadside assistance business. The company plans to expand Good Sam and enhance its RV business as part of CWH’s growth strategy. Camping World aims to increase market share in new RVs and add profitable acquisitions to its dealer network.

Estimate Revision of CWH Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH’s 2024 loss per share has narrowed to 39 cents from 40 cents in the past 30 days. Moreover, the consensus estimate for 2025 earnings has moved up in the said time frame, indicating 397.8% year-over-year growth.



Should You Buy CWH Stock?

Camping World is positioned to benefit from strong same-store new vehicle sales growth and strategic acquisitions. The company's focus on improving operational capabilities through advanced training, technology expansion and infrastructure enhancements supports its growth objectives.



The upward trend in earnings estimates for 2024 and 2025 reflects positive sentiment about the company's future performance. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Camping World is well-suited for investors considering opportunities in the recreational vehicle sector. The company’s commitment to expanding its footprint and capturing market share further solidifies CWH’s growth potential in the industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

