Here's Why Investors Should Buy C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock Now

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is getting a boost from the improving freight market conditions in the United States and favorable pricing. Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive bet.

An Outperformer: Shares of C.H. Robinson have gained 8.8% so far this year against its industry’s decline of 17.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Top Rank: C.H. Robinson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer attractive investment opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has moved 23% upward in the past 60 days. For current-year earnings, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has been revised upward in excess of 17% in the past 60 days. The double-digit upward revisions reinforce analysts’ confidence in the stock.

Given the wealth of information at brokers' disposal, investors ought to consider their advice and the direction of their estimate revisions. This is because the same serves as an important parameter in determining the stock price.

Stellar Earnings Surprise History: C.H. Robinson has an impressive surprise history. Earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 24.18%.

Solid Industry Rank: The industry to which C.H. Robinson belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36 (of 250 plus groups). Such a solid rank places CHRW in the top 14% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Other Bullish Factors: With improved freight market conditions, C.H. Robinson is benefiting from higher pricing and volumes across most of its service lines. The series of acquisitions carried out by CHRW in recent years is also driving growth. CHRW’s measures to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging.

CHRW has a Momentum Style Score of B. The impressive score highlights the stock’s near-term attractiveness.

Other Stocks Worth a Look

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider SkyWest SKYW and Ryder System R.

Continued recovery in air-travel demand bodes well for SkyWest. With improvement in the same, SKYW carried 32.7% more passengers in first-half 2022 than the year-ago level. As a result, the passenger load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) expanded 1450 basis points to 82.1% in first-half 2022. SKYW’s fleet-modernization efforts are commendable as well.

SkyWest, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an impressive surprise history. Earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 364.09%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 387% at SKYW in the past 60 days.

Miami, FL-based Ryder provides integrated logistics and transportation solutions. Strong freight market conditions in the United States, upbeat rental demand and favorable pricing are key catalysts for R’s growth.

Shares of Ryder, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, have gained 10.3% in a month’s time. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for R’s 2022 earnings has been revised 4.1% upward in the past 60 days.



Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.Download FREE: How To Profit From Trillions On Spending For Infrastructure >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.