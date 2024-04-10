Here's Why Investors Should Buy AXIS Capital (AXS) Stock Now

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited’s AXS compelling and diversified product portfolio, underwriting excellence, digital capabilities, solid capital position and favorable growth estimates make it worth adding to one’s portfolio.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

AXIS Capital currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 15.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 30.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Surprise History

This specialty insurer has a solid record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 102.57%.

Optimistic Growth Projection

The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 3% from the consensus estimate of 2023. The consensus estimate for 2024 revenues is pinned at $5.92 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 3.6% from the consensus mark of 2023.

The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 10% from the consensus estimate of 2024. The consensus estimate for 2025 revenues is pinned at $6.37 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 7.4% from the consensus mark of 2024.

The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 5%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 earnings has moved 0.9% and 1.9% north, respectively, in the past 60 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Business Tailwinds

AXS’ insurance business should benefit from a diversified portfolio of global specialty businesses, leadership positions and growth opportunities across major business lines. The Reinsurance business should benefit from strong cycle management that focuses on improving the business mix. The lines of business, on average, witnessed a double-digit rate increase. The insurer intensified its focus on attractive Casualty, Specialty, A&H and Credit lines.



This leading specialty insurer and global reinsurer is also working with its partners in distribution to use expanded digital capabilities to create new business growth. Aiming leadership in specialty risks, AXS remains focused on growth in marine cargo, cyber and renewable energy, which is likely to provide a strong double-digit return on equity (ROE) opportunities, as well as the pet insurance market via its accident and health lines of business.



The insurer’s solid capital position, aided by operational expertise, supports effective capital deployment. AXS has also hiked its dividend for 18 consecutive years at an eight-year CAGR (2015 – 2022) of 5.3%. Its dividend yield is currently 2.7%, way above the industry average of 0.2%. The insurer boasts one of the highest dividend yields among its peers.



Apart from this, AXS also has a $100 million share buyback remaining under its authorization for this year.

Attractive Valuation

Shares of AXS are trading at a book-to-price multiple of 1.14, lower than the industry average of 1.57.



It has a Value Score of A. This style score helps find the most attractive value stocks. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a Value Score of A or B and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer better returns.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are HCI Group, Inc. HCI, Palomar Holdings, Inc. PLMR and Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL. While HCI Group and Palomar Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 each, Arch Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HCI Group has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 522.51%. In the past year, shares of HCI have surged 124.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCI’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 37.9% and 11.6%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.



Palomar Holdings has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 11.12%. In the past year, shares of PLMR have soared 40.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 16.2% and 18%, respectively, from the consensus estimate of the corresponding years.



Arch Capital has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.35%. In the past year, shares of ACGL have gained 32.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL’s 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 8% from the consensus estimate of the corresponding year.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.