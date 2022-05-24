Here's Why Investors Should Buy Argo Group (ARGO) Stock Now

Argo Group International Holdings’ ARGO highly profitable business, growth initiatives, expense initiative program, digitalization and a solid capital position along with favorable growth make it a stock worth adding to one’s portfolio.



Argo Group’s has a solid earnings surprise history, having surpassed estimates in the last five quarters.



This insurer has an impressive VGM Score of A. This helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, growth and momentum.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by a cent in the past 30 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Argo Group currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Year to date, the stock has lost 28.5%, against the industry’s growth of 3.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.23, indicating an improvement of 255.5% from the year-ago reported figure on 2.7% higher revenues of $2.2 billion. The consensus mark for 2023 earnings stands at $4.83, up 14.2% from the year-ago reported figure on 5.2% higher revenues of $2.3 billion.



It has a Growth Score of A.

Business Tailwinds

Argo Group’s highly profitable businesses, Argo Pro, Casualty, Construction, Environmental, Inland Marine and Surety contribute two-thirds of the U.S. premium base and are well-poised for growth in attractive markets.



Exiting reinsurance operations and non-core lines of business, lowering property exposure substantially and reducing volatility will help to improve underwriting profitability. ARGO invests in areas where it sees immense potential.



This U.S.-focused specialty insurer targets double-digit net earned premium growth and a combined ratio between 92 and 95 in 2022. ARGO anticipates benefiting from the continued rate increase.



Argo Group is on track with its expense initiative program and estimates an expense ratio of 36 in 2022. Reducing headcount, contract review and prioritization, and footprint are helping it achieve its goal.



The insurance industry has been witnessing accelerated digitalization and ARGO is no exception. Argo Group consistently invests in technology to improve operating efficiency and risk selection while reducing overall expenses.



Argo Group anticipates generating an operating return on common equity between 9% and 11% in 2022. ARGO boasts a solid balance sheet with modest financial leverage.

Attractive Valuation

ARGO shares are trading at a discount than the industry average. Its price to book value of 0.99X is lower than the industry average of 1.27X. Before valuation expands, it is preferable to take a position in the stock.



The stock carries an impressive Value Score of A. Value Score helps find stocks that are undervalued. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a favorable Value Score, when combined with a solid Zacks Rank, are the best investment bets.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance sector are RLI Corp. RLI, Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF and American Financial Group, Inc. AFG. each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RLI has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last seven quarters. In the past year, RLI stock has increased 10.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RLI’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.35 and $4.45, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.4% and 2.3%, respectively.



Cincinnati Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 32.55%. In the past year, Cincinnati Financial 's stock has increased 8.1%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 3.6% and 1.7% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



American Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 41.72%. In the past year, American Financial has lost 0.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 9.8% and 6.9% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.