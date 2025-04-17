Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Wabtec Stock Right Now

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB, operating as Wabtec Corporation, is benefiting from robust demand driving backlog growth. Moreover, shareholder-friendly initiatives are further boosting the company’s prospects. Due to these tailwinds, WAB shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

WAB’s Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been revised upward by 1.01% over the past 60 days for the current quarter. For the second quarter of 2025, the consensus mark for earnings per share has moved 1.42% north in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have risen 17.4% over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 31.2% decline.



Positive Earnings Surprise History: Wabtec has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining quarter, delivering an average surprise of 9.2%.

Solid Zacks Rank: WAB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Growth Factors: Strong market demand continues to fuel Wabtec’s backlog growth, signaling healthy revenue visibility and customer confidence. The company increased its 12-month backlog by 3%, adding $224 million year over year, which reflects solid customer commitments. It also expanded its total backlog by 1.2%, highlighting positive momentum in order intake. Moreover, Wabtec grew its multi-year backlog by $273 million, underscoring confidence in its long-term business outlook. Excluding foreign currency impacts, the 12-month backlog rose 5.5%, and the multi-year backlog increased 3.6%, further strengthening Wabtec’s market position and growth trajectory.

Wabtec's commitment to its shareholders is commendable, with consistent returns through dividends and share repurchases. In 2021, the company paid $92 million in dividends and repurchased $300 million in shares. These figures grew to $111 million and $473 million in 2022 and $123 million and $409 million in 2023, respectively. In 2024, WAB returned $1.2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Additionally, the company approved a 25% dividend increase in the fourth quarter of 2024, raising it to 25 cents per share, effective March 7, 2025.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Ryanair RYAAY and Expeditors International of Washington EXPD.

Ryanair currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

RYAAY has an expected earnings growth rate of 39.7% for the next quarter of 2025. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 44.5%.

Expeditors International of Washington carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The company has an encouraging track record regarding earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting once. The average surprise was 11.6%.

