Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Star Bulk Carriers Stock Now

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK is benefiting from its proactive fleet expansion strategies, which are boosting the company’s prospects. Its shareholder-friendly initiatives and solid liquidity is also encouraging. With these tailwinds, SBLK shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not yet taken advantage of its share price appreciation, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring SBLK Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward 59.1% over the past 60 days for 2026. For 2027, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 30% north over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 61.1% over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 52.3% growth.



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Positive Earnings Surprise History: Star Bulk Carriers has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once in the remaining, delivering an average surprise of 75.3%.

Solid Zacks Rank: SBLK currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which SBLK belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37 (out of 243). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 15% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock’s price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this context.

Growth Factors: Star Bulk's agreement to acquire 16 vessels from Diana Shipping marks a strategic fleet expansion that would strengthen its position in the dry-bulk market. The deal would increase its fleet to 157 vessels and add 1.8 million dwt (deadweight tonnage) of carrying capacity, supporting immediate growth in earnings, cash flow and revenues. Backed by strong liquidity and financing flexibility, the acquisition aligns with Star Bulk's disciplined capital allocation strategy and focus on expanding its fleet while enhancing shareholder returns through stronger earnings potential and dividend support.

SBLK's current ratio (measure of liquidity) improved from 1.26 in 2023 to 1.65 in 2024 and 1.78 in 2025, reflecting a steady strengthening of its liquidity position and its ability to meet short-term obligations. The ratio remained robust at 1.73 at the end of the first quarter of 2026, indicating that the company has largely preserved its financial flexibility despite operating in a cyclical industry. This sustained liquidity profile supports Star Bulk's capacity to pursue strategic initiatives, such as fleet expansion, while maintaining balance sheet strength and supporting shareholder returns.

Moreover, the company has demonstrated a consistent commitment to returning capital to shareholders, distributing $158.1 million in dividends in 2023, $277.0 million in 2024, $34.4 million in 2025 and approximately $41.3 million in March 2026. Although payouts moderated in 2025 amid softer market conditions, the continuation of dividends highlights the company's shareholder-friendly capital allocation approach and its focus on balancing shareholder returns with financial flexibility.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.