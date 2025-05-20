Here's Why Investors Should Bet on SkyWest Stock for Now

SkyWest SKYW is bolstered by its solid demand and operational efficiency, boosting the company’s prospects. The shareholder-friendly initiative is also commendable. Due to these tailwinds, SKYW shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Upsides for SkyWest

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been revised upward by 3.14% over the past 60 days for the current quarter. For 2025, the consensus mark for earnings per share has moved 3% north in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have risen 33.9% over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation – Airline industry’s 14.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Earnings Surprise History: SKYW has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.3%.

Solid Zacks Rank: SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Growth Factors: SKYW continues to demonstrate solid operational growth and reliability, as evidenced by both its expanding fleet and strong performance metrics. By the end of 2026, the airline is scheduled to operate a total of 278 E175 aircraft, with 16 additional units set for delivery — 15 for United Airlines (seven in 2025 and eight in 2026) and one for Alaska Airlines in 2025. This underscores the E175's central role in SkyWest’s fleet strategy, particularly in supporting United Airlines’ regional network.

SkyWest is bolstered by significant year-over-year operational growth in the first quarter of 2025. Total block hours increased 21.5%, with notable utilization gains across all aircraft types. Departures climbed 19.1%, and passengers carried increased 13.6%, reinforcing strong demand. Moreover, SkyWest maintained an adjusted flight completion rate of 99.9% and improved raw flight completion to 98.2%, reflecting consistent operational reliability.

The company’s robust financial position, drivenby its commitment to its shareholders, is commendable. In May 2025, SkyWest increased its share repurchase plan by $250 million, raising the total authorization to $272 million. Under its previously announced program, authorized by the board of directors in May 2023, SkyWest repurchased 141,000 shares of common stock for $13.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 at an average price of $97.27 per share, up from 47,000 shares repurchased in the fourth quarter of 2024. As of March 31, 2025, SkyWest had $34 million of remaining availability under its current share repurchase program.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider Copa Holdings CPA and Ryanair RYAAY.

CPA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CPA has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.1% for the current year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.5%. Shares of CPA have risen 18.5% year to date.

RYAAY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average beat of 44.5%. Shares of RYAAY have rallied 23.8% year to date.

