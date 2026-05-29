Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Seanergy Maritime Stock Right Now

Seanergy Maritime Holdings, Inc. SHIP is benefiting from its robust fleet renewal and expansion initiatives, boosting the company’s prospects. Its shareholder-friendly moves are commendable. Due to these tailwinds, SHIP shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring SHIP Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 6.6% over the past 60 days for the current year. For 2027, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 6.5% north over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 127.9% over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 61% growth.



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Positive Earnings Surprise History: Seanergy Maritime has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 76.4%.

Solid Zacks Rank: SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which SHIP belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28 (out of 243). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 11% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this context.

Growth Factors: Seanergy Maritime is advancing its fleet renewal strategy through the expansion of its newbuilding program to five modern Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels valued at approximately $384 million. The acquisition of two Japanese scrubber-fitted Capesize newbuildings strengthens the company’s exposure to favorable market fundamentals. Meanwhile, the $29.5 million sale of the older M/V Squireship is expected to generate approximately $13.5 million in net cash proceeds and reduce fleet age.

Moreover, the company’s consistent dividend payments and ongoing capital return policy highlight its commitment to delivering shareholder value alongside its growth initiatives. The company paid dividends of $6.03 million in 2023, $10.75 million in 2024 and $9.5 million in 2025, while recently announcing a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, marking its 18th consecutive quarterly dividend. The continued payouts underscore Seanergy Maritime’s disciplined capital allocation strategy and focus on maintaining consistent shareholder returns.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may considerExpeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.