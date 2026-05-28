Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Ryder System Stock Right Now

Ryder System R is benefiting from employee-friendly initiatives that are boosting the company’s operational efficiency. The company’s commitment to shareholders is encouraging and bodes well for its prospects. Due to these tailwinds, R shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring R Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 3.7% over the past 60 days for the current year. For 2027, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 5.3% north over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have gained 65.5% over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s 17.4% growth.



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Positive Earnings Surprise History: Ryder System has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average surprise of 4.01%.

Solid Zacks Rank: R currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Growth Factors: Ryder System continues to strengthen its workforce strategy through veteran-focused hiring and retention initiatives, earning recognition as a 2026 VETS Index 3 Star Employer. The company’s efforts are reinforced by long-standing programs such as Hiring Our Heroes, through which Ryder System has hired nearly 18,000 veterans since 2011. It also provides transition support initiatives like the Veteran Buddy Program and the Pathway Home diesel technician training program. These initiatives not only expand Ryder’s skilled labor pipeline but also enhance workforce stability and operational execution by leveraging veterans’ technical expertise, discipline and leadership capabilities.

Moreover, R’s focus on returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks aligns with its strategy of maintaining a balanced and sustainable growth model. Ryder System returned $456 million in cash to shareholders in 2024 and increased total capital returns to $664 million in 2025, including $519 million in share repurchases and $145 million in cash dividends. The company increased cash dividend payments consistently from $128 million in 2023 to $135 million in 2024 and $145 million in 2025, reflecting strong cash generation and continued emphasis on shareholder returns.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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Ryder System, Inc. (R) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.