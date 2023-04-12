Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is gaining from its improving Macau business, robust sports betting and expansion efforts. In the past six months, the stock has surged 89.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 35.3%.



Our model estimates the company’s 2023 revenues to increase 16.5% year over year to $4,378 million, whereas it reported a decline of 0.2% in 2022. We expect casino, rooms, and food and beverage revenues to rise 11.1%, 37% and 20.4%, year over year, respectively. WYNN is likely to witness a year-over-year bottom-line improvement of 80%.



Let’s delve deeper into the factors that are likely to spur the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s growth.

Growth Drivers

Improving Macau visitation is a boon for Wynn Resorts. The government of China is considering measures to support Macau’s economy and introduce favorable policies, which are expected to improve visitation patterns, and boost tourism and traffic in the region. These include the approval of Macau’s maritime expansion plans that are expected to aid shipping and tourism.



In fourth-quarter 2022, Wynn Resorts (Macau) entered a 10-year agreement with the Macau government for the renewal of its gaming concession, covering Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Cotai. For 2023, it expects capex related to concession commitments of $50-$220 million. The company expects the proposed capex and programming to drive growth in the upcoming period.



WYNN is benefiting from sound demand for sports betting. It collaborated with several engaging content creators to develop unique sports-themed program. The company anticipates solid revenue generation on the back of new product features and a unique marketing campaign.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Emphasis on the expansion of new markets bodes well. Wynn Resorts and Marjan, RAK Hospitality Holding recently reached an agreement to develop a multi-billion-dollar integrated resort on the artificial Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates. Scheduled to open in 2026, this property will mark the company’s first resort in the MENA region. It will have more than 1,000 rooms, top-notch shopping venues, a state-of-the-art meeting and convention facility, an exclusive spa, and more than 10 restaurants and lounges.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV and Crocs, Inc. CROX, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cedar Fair has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.5%, on average. The stock has declined 17.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUN’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates increases of 2% and 6.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s actuals.



Hilton Grand Vacations has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average. Shares of HGV have declined 8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 7.1% and 10.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.



Crocs has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.8%, on average. The stock has improved 73.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CROX’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates increases 12.5% and 2.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported levels.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.