Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Sun Life (SLF) Stock Now

Sun Life Financial SLF has been favored by investors on the back of its focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, favorable growth estimates and a strong financial position.

Earnings Surprise History

Sun Life has a decent track record of beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters, the average being 3.98%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

SLF currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Over the past year, the stock has gained 7% compared with the industry’s rise of 14.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sun Life’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $5.02 per share, suggesting growth of 8.94% year over year. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 8%.

Business Tailwinds

Sun Life stays focused on continually strengthening its presence in the Asia market, which provides higher returns and growth than the North American markets. The contribution of Asia to SLF’s earnings has increased to 21% from 8% over the last few years.



The life insurer is improving its business mix and thus shifting its growth focus toward products that park lower capital and offer more predictable earnings. Sun Life looks to be one of the top five players and remains focused on growing its voluntary benefits business. The company is also increasing its spending on growth initiatives.



In its effort to strengthen asset management, Sun Life Investment Management makes investments in private fixed-income, mortgages and real estate. It invests in pension plans and other institutional investors. Asset management provides a higher return on equity, lower capital, and volatility, and has the potential for an earnings upside.



SLF also invests in the private credit domain, which ensures a greater yield, thus creating an opportunity to generate higher income.



Banking on operational expertise, Sun Life has built a strong capital position. It targets a leverage ratio of 25% over the long term. The life insurer’s capital outlay includes a 40-50% dividend payout over the medium term. Given the company’s ongoing shift to fee-based capital-light businesses, it reiterated its medium-term return on equity target of 18%.



Sun Life has an impressive Value Score of A, reflecting an attractive valuation of the stock.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the insurance industry are Reinsurance Group of America RGA, Manulife Financial Corp. MFC and Primerica, Inc. PRI. While Reinsurance Group sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Manulife Financial and Primerica carry a Zacks Rank #2 each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Reinsurance Group beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 18.81%. In the past year, shares of RGA have gained 14.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RGA’s 2024 earnings per share has moved up 0.6% in the past 30 days.



Manulife Financial has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 6.66%. In the past year, shares of MFC have risen 15%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MFC’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $2.65, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.2%.



Primerica has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 7.84%. In the past year, shares of PRI have gained 41.6%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s 2024 earnings per share is pegged at $17.61, indicating an increase of 9.9% year over year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Primerica, Inc. (PRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.