Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Stantec (STN) Stock Now

Stantec Inc. STN stock has performed impressively over the past year and has the potential to increase momentum in the near term. If you haven’t taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

Why an Attractive Pick?

Share Price Appreciation: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the past year. STN returned 52.4%, which compared favorably with the 21.2% growth of the industry It belongs to.

Solid Rank & VGM Score: Stantec currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: One estimate for the current year moved north over the past 60 days versus no southward revisions, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year increased 0.8%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: STN has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings of $2.6 reflects year-over-year growth of 12.6%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 13.2% growth in 2024.

Growth Drivers: In 2022, Stantec acquired Barton Willmore LLP to strengthen its project delivery expertise, thereby providing innovative solutions to clients. Another acquisition, L2Partridge, LLC, enhanced the company’s science and technology and commercial workplace offerings. The additional expertise will help Stantec to provide more comprehensive solutions to its clients.

The company’s attempts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases are praiseworthy. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, it paid dividends worth $78.2 million, $72.3 million and $68 million, respectively. Stantec returned $65.3 million, $50.7 million and $78.3 million through share repurchases in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These moves instill shareholders’ confidence in the stock.

Other Stocks to Consider

Avis Budget CAR: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avis Budget’s revenues suggests a decline of 1.6% year over year to $3.19 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 38.6% plunge to $9.78 per share. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 65.2%.

CAR currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Maximus MMS: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maximus’ revenues suggests an increase of 6.9% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 46.2% rise to $1.14 per share. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing once, the average surprise being 9.6%.

MMS currently has a VGM Score of B and a Zacks Rank of 1.

Interpublic Group IPG: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IPG’s revenues suggests an increase of 0.6% year over year to $2.39 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 3.2% decline to 61 cents per share. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 9.5%.

IPG currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

