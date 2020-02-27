Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Cimpress (CMPR) Stock Now

Cimpress plc CMPR has impressed investors with its recent growth momentum driven by strength in its business, improved product line and acquisitions.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 6.3% against the industry's decline of 11.7% over the past six months.





Factors to Consider

Cimpress is well positioned to benefit from solid momentum in its PrintBrothers business, owing to strength in the WIRmachenDRUCK unit. Also, the company has expanded its product line to include a wide variety of offerings for meeting customers' marketing needs. This augurs well for its long-term growth.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended September 2019), the company incorporated several of Vistaprint segment’s adjacencies businesses (including Vistaprint Corporate Solutions, Vistaprint India and Vistaprint Japan) into the segment. This move will enable these businesses to better leverage the Vistaprint brand, customers, technology and other assets.



Also, the company completed the acquisition of BuildASignin October 2018. Notably, the buyout bolstered its revenues in the second-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended December 2019), on the back of robust sales across its home décor business.

Moreover, Cimpress remains highly committed toward increasing shareholders’ wealth through share repurchase programs. In this regard, it repurchased shares worth $305.3 million in the fiscal second quarter. It is worth noting that in the fiscal second quarter, the company’s adjusted free cash flow improved 14.5% year over year to $177.3 million. We believe that improvement in cash flows will support its capital-allocation strategies.



In addition, Cimpress’ earnings estimates have been trending north over the past month, with two upward estimate revisions for fiscal 2020 (ending June 2020). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2020 has been revised upward from $4.53 to $10.03. In addition, the consensus estimate for fiscal 2021 (ending June 2021) has been revised upward from $4.72 to $5.98 over the same time frame.



