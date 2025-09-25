Here's Why Investors Should Bet on LYFT Stock Right Now

Lyft’s LYFT robust operational performance is bolstering the company’s prospects. The company’s proactive initiative to maximize fleet utilization and expand rider access is also commendable. Due to these tailwinds, LYFT shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

LYFT’s Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 10.7% over the past 60 days and is pegged at 31 cents per share. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.42 per share, indicating 6% rise over the past 60 days.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have risen 65.2% in a year, surpassing the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s 48.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Earnings Surprise History: LYFT has a mixed earnings surprise history, as the company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 15.76%.

Solid Zacks Rank: LYFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which Lyft belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100 (out of 246). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 41% of Zacks Industries.Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Hence, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Growth Factors: Lyft is benefiting from its partnership with Waymo by preparing to launch fully autonomous ride-hailing in Nashville in 2026. The launch will combine Waymo’s proven driverless technology with Lyft’s Flexdrive-powered fleet management for operations, maintenance and charging support. The association aims to integrate Waymo’s AVs into both the Waymo and Lyft apps to maximize fleet utilization and expand rider access. By advancing this collaboration, Lyft is strengthening its hybrid model that blends human drivers with autonomous vehicles, positioning itself to capture future demand.

In the second quarter of 2025, the company recorded strong operational momentum, with rides rising 14% year over year to 234.8 million and active riders increasing 10% to 26.1 million, both reaching all-time highs. Dual-app driver preference climbed to 29 percentage points from 6 a year earlier. Lyft Silver achieved strong adoption with nearly 80% retention, while business travelers with linked accounts were nearly four times more likely to choose premium rides.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportationsector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and SkyWest SKYW.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

SkyWest has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.