Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Lyft Stock Right Now

Lyft LYFT is bolstered by upbeat demand, which is boosting its top line. Efforts to expand and improve customer experience are also commendable. Due to these tailwinds, LYFT shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring LYFT Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has been revised upward by 5.4% over the past 60 days for the current year. For 2026, the consensus mark for earnings per share has moved 5.2% north in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have risen 33.2% in the year-to-date period, surpassing the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s 23.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Lyft has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 15.8%.

Solid Zacks Rank: LYFT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Growth Factors: LYFT benefits from robust demand, achieving a 12% year-over-year increase in gross bookings in the second quarter of 2025, driving strong revenue growth. The platform supported 234.8 million rides and 26.1 million active riders, with total rides rising 14%, reflecting broad demand across various use cases. Active riders grew 10%, indicating improved retention and the addition of new users.

LYFT’s proactive initiatives highlight a clear focus on strategic growth and customer loyalty. By announcing upcoming partnerships with Baidu, BENTELER Mobility and United Airlines, Lyft is positioning itself at the intersection of technology, mobility innovation and travel. These new alliances open doors to enhanced ride experiences and broader market reach. Simultaneously, the strengthening of existing relationships with Alaska Airlines, Chase and DoorDash reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering consistent value through established, synergistic collaborations.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider LATAM Airlines Group LTM and The Greenbrier Companies GBX.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining quarter, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

GBX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Greenbrier has an expected earnings growth rate of 33% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average beat of 70%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.