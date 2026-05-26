Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Kirby Corporation Stock Now

Kirby Corporation KEX is bolstered by a robust demand scenario, boosting the company’s prospects. Proactive acquisition strategies and solid liquidity bode well for KEX. With these tailwinds, KEX’s shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not yet taken advantage of its share price appreciation, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring KEX Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 2.2% over the past 60 days for the current year. For 2027, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 2.6% north over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have gained 11.3% over the past three months, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 6% growth.



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Positive Earnings Surprise History: Kirby has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.56%.

Solid Zacks Rank: KEX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which KEX belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28 (out of 243). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 11% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this context.

Growth Factors: The uptick in market conditions in marine transportation and continued momentum in power generation supported KEX’s strong first-quarter 2026 performance. Higher customer demand and limited vessel availability drove utilization into the low- to high-90% range, while spot pricing improved sequentially and term contract renewal rates increased around 20% year over year. These favorable conditions, along with disciplined execution, supported operating margins in the high-teens range. Additionally, revenue growth remained strong, with overall revenues rising 12% year over year and power generation revenues increasing 45%, supported by growing demand and expanding backlog.

The company continued to advance its disciplined acquisition strategy in the inland marine business by agreeing to acquire 23 barges and three high-horsepower boats for $95.8 million. The investment, including $81.4 million paid during the first quarter of 2026, is expected to strengthen fleet capacity and support the company’s ability to capitalize on improving market conditions and rising customer demand.

Solid liquidity is another tailwind for the company, as KEX ended the first quarter of 2026 with a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.59. A current ratio of greater than one is always recommended, as it indicates that the company has sufficient cash to meet its short-term obligations.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.