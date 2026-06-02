Here's Why Investors Should Bet on J.B. Hunt Stock Right Now

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) is benefiting from its strong focus on safety and improved liquidity, which bodes well for the company's growth prospects. Due to these tailwinds, JBHT shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring JBHT Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 1.8% over the past 60 days for the current year. For 2027, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 2.3% north over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that JBHT’s shares have surged 98.8% over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Truck industry’s 61.7% growth.



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Positive Earnings Surprise History: J.B. Hunt Transport Service has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average surprise of 6.31%.

Solid Zacks Rank: JBHT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which JBHT belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69 (out of 246). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 28% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this context.

Growth Factors: J.B. Hunt reinforces its strong safety culture by recognizing 54 drivers for achieving between 2 million and 5 million accident-free miles. The company has honored more than 5,000 drivers who have surpassed 1 million safe miles, reflecting the success of its training programs and investments in safety technologies. These efforts enhance operational reliability, strengthen customer confidence and support long-term profitability.

Moreover, JBHT maintains a solid liquidity position, with its current ratio standing at 1.41 in 2022, 1.35 in 2023, 1.06 in 2024 and 0.83 in 2025. The company improved its short-term liquidity in the first quarter of 2026, raising the current ratio to 1.26, which indicates a stronger ability to meet near-term obligations.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.