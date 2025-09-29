Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Global Ship Lease Stock Now

Global Ship Lease GSL is being bolstered by its robust liquidity, which, in turn, is boosting the company’s prospects. Shareholder-friendly initiatives are also commendable. With these tailwinds, GSL shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, now is the time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 2.8% over the past 60 days for the current year. For 2026, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 1.4% north in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 46.1% in the year-to-date period, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 6.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Global Ship Lease has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 13.2%.

Solid Zacks Rank: GSL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which Global Ship Lease belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61 (out of 245). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 25% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock’s price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. In this context, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Growth Factors: GSL is benefiting from a sharp improvement in liquidity, with the current ratio rising from 0.91 in 2022 to 2.01 in the second quarter of 2025. This upward trend signals stronger short-term financial flexibility, enhanced ability to meet obligations, and greater scope to pursue growth and shareholder returns. The consistent improvement underscores disciplined capital management and reinforces confidence in the company’s resilience.

Global Ship Lease's commitment to shareholder returns is evident from its steady dividend policy. The company declared a 52.5 cents per Class A common share dividend for the second quarter of 2025, consistent with the first quarter, while distributing $18.8 million to Class A shareholders and $2.4 million to Series B preferred holders during the quarter. This consistency underscores management’s confidence in cash flow strength and reinforces its pro-shareholder approach.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may also consider SkyWest SKYW and LATAM Airlines Group LTM.

SKYW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

SKYW has an expected earnings growth rate of 28.06% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 21.92%.

LTM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

LTM has an expected earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the remaining one, delivering an average beat of 4.04%.

