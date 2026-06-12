Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Expeditors Stock at Present

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington EXPD had a good run on the bourse over the past year. If you have not taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes EXPD an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the past year. Shares of EXPD have gained 45.7% in the past year, outperforming the 4.4% increase of the Transportation-Services industry it belongs to.

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Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has moved 7.6% north in the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised 10.1% upward in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

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Earnings Surprise History: EXPD has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 14%.

Growth Factors: E-commerce growth remains a positive driver for Expeditors. The significance of e-commerce has boosted demand for intermodal services, which involve the long-distance transportation of shipping containers via ships, railways and trucks. Continued strength in e-commerce demand is expected to support the growth prospects of companies such as Expeditors.

Expeditors’ solid financial position reinforces its acquisition-driven growth strategy. The company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through dividend distributions and share repurchases is noteworthy. These shareholder-friendly initiatives help strengthen investor confidence and contribute positively to the company’s overall financial performance.

Upbeat Zacks Rank: EXPD presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider ZTO Express ZTO and International Seaways INSW.

ZTO Express currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its top line continues to benefit from the strong performance of the core express delivery services unit. ZTO Express has an expected earnings growth rate of 20% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZTO’s 2026 earnings has moved 4.8% north in the past 60 days.

International Seaways currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The shipping company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. International Seaways’ earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 33.9%.





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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.