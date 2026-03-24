Here's Why Investors Should Bet on EuroDry Stock Right Now

EuroDry Ltd. EDRY is bolstered by its proactive shareholder-friendly initiatives, boosting the company’s prospects. Robust liquidity bodes well for the company. With these tailwinds, EDRY’s shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not yet taken advantage of its share price appreciation, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring EDRY Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by more than 100% year over year for the current quarter as well as for the current year. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Northward Revenue Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter revenues has been revised upward by 53.3% year over year. For 2026, the consensus mark for revenues has moved 17.6% north over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have rallied 60% over the past year, outperforming the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 44.6% growth.



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Solid Zacks Rank: EDRY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which EuroDry belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43 (out of 244). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 18% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of its industry group.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this context.

Growth Factors: The company’s share repurchase activity reflects a balanced and disciplined approach to capital allocation, with about $5.3 million utilized under the $10 million program, indicating steady but not aggressive buybacks. At the same time, the relatively modest $1.27 million spent in 2025 suggests a cautious deployment of capital, implying that the company is prioritizing liquidity and strategic investments alongside shareholder returns, thereby reinforcing a prudent and sustainable capital management strategy.

The company maintains a strong and healthy liquidity position, with its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) consistently remaining well above 1 in recent years. The 2025 level of 1.53 reflects solid financial stability, while the higher ratios recorded between 2021 and 2024 highlight a sustained track record of robust cash management. This strength underscores the company’s ability to comfortably meet short-term obligations while providing ample flexibility to support growth initiatives and continue rewarding shareholders.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Southwest Airlines LUV and Air Lease AL.

LUV currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Southwest Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 253.92%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.