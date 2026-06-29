Here's Why Investors Should Bet on EDRY Stock Right Now

EuroDry Ltd. EDRY is benefiting from a robust liquidity position boosting the company’s financial flexibility. The proactive initiatives toward fleet expansion are also encouraging. Driven by these tailwinds, EDRY shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring EDRY Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 4.4% over the past 60 days for the current quarter. For 2026, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 29.9% north over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have gained 71.5% over the year-to-date period, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry’s 32.5% growth.



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Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which EuroDry belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60 (out of 245). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 24% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this context.

Solid Zacks Rank: EDRY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Growth Factors: EuroDry is expanding its fleet with an order of two eco-friendly 82,000 DWT Kamsarmax bulk carriers, scheduled for delivery in the first and second quarters of 2028. The approximately $74 million investment underscores the company's long-term growth strategy and commitment to modern, fuel-efficient vessels. Once delivered, the newbuilds are expected to enhance EDRY's operating efficiency, reduce emissions and strengthen its competitive position in the dry bulk shipping market.

EuroDry steadily strengthened its liquidity position, with its current ratio improving from 0.95 in 2023 to 1.24 in 2024, 1.53 in 2025 and 1.61 at the end of the first quarter of 2026. The consistent increase reflects better working capital management and an improved ability to meet short-term obligations. With the current ratio now comfortably above 1.0, EDRY appears to have sufficient current assets to cover its near-term liabilities, reflecting enhanced financial flexibility and a healthier balance sheet that can support ongoing operations and withstand short-term market volatility.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and Teekay Tankers Ltd TNK.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for 2026. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

TNK has an expected earnings growth rate of 98% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 10.2%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.