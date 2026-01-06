Here's Why Investors Should Bet on CHRW Stock Right Now

C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is bolstered by its robust cost-cutting initiatives and solid liquidity. Shareholder-friendly initiatives are also encouraging, contributing to the company’s prospects. Due to these tailwinds, CHRW shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring CHRW Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 0.2% over the past 60 days for 2025. For 2026, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 0.51% north in the same time period. These favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its share has surged 24.5% over the past 90 days, surpassing the Zacks Transportation - Services industry’s 9.1% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Earnings Surprise History:C.H. Robinson has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.4%.

Solid Zacks Rank: CHRW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Growth Factors: CHRW’s proactive cost-cutting measures are strengthening operational efficiency. In the third quarter of 2025, total operating costs fell 12.3% year over year, driven in part by a sharp 29.8% decline in selling, general and administrative expenses.

C.H. Robinson’s dividend hike to $0.63 per share, announced in November 2025, reinforces its strong commitment to shareholder returns, extending more than 25 years of uninterrupted and annually growing dividends. The increase signals confidence in the company’s cash flows and financial stability, strengthening its appeal to long-term, income-focused investors.

CHRW has maintained solid liquidity, providing an added tailwind for the business. The company’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) stood at 1.44 in 2021, 1.08 in 2022, 1.40 in 2023 and 1.28 in 2024, before improving to 1.59 in the third quarter of 2025. A current ratio above 1 indicates sufficient short-term assets to meet near-term obligations, underscoring CHRW’s strong liquidity position.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and Global Ship Lease GSL.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

EXPD has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.50% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.9%.

Global Ship Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

GSL has an expected earnings growth rate of 2.60% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 16.8%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

