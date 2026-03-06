Here's Why Investors Should Bet on Allegiant Travel Company Stock Now

Despite some hiccups, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, in general, is benefiting from robust demand. Expansion initiatives are boosting the company’s prospects. Solid operational efficiency bodes well for the company. With these tailwinds, ALGT shares have performed impressively on the bourse. If you have not yet taken advantage of its share price appreciation, it’s time to do so.

Let’s delve deeper.

Factors Favoring ALGT Stock

Northward Earnings Estimate Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share (EPS) has been revised upward by 24.3% over the past 60 days for the current year. For 2027, the consensus mark for EPS has moved 11.3% north over the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Robust Price Performance: A look at the company’s price trend reveals that its shares have surged 38.4% over the past year, surpassing the Zacks Transportation – Airline industry’s 19.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Allegiant has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company's earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining quarter, delivering an average surprise of 23.6%.

Solid Zacks Rank: ALGT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry to which ALGT belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22 (out of 243). Such a favorable rank places it in the top 12% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock’s price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative in this context.

Growth Factors: Allegiant Air will acquire Sun Country Airlines in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $1.5 billion, creating a larger leisure-focused U.S. airline serving 22 million passengers across nearly 175 cities and more than 650 routes. The combined carrier will diversify revenue through cargo and charter operations, including partnerships with Amazon Prime Air or simply PrimeAir, a drone delivery service operated by Amazon AMZN. ALGT expects to generate about $140 million in annual synergies within three years while boosting earnings per share within the first year after closing.

Robust demand drove ALGT to end 2025 on a strong note, with the company reporting a 12.9% adjusted airline-only operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 and beating its initial guidance despite disruption from the government shutdown. Strong travel demand in December boosted unit revenues sequentially, while the company cut full-year unit costs by more than 6%, improving efficiency. Allegiant achieved a 99.9% controllable completion factor, reflecting strong operational reliability.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may also consider Southwest Airlines LUV and Wabtec WAB. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

LUV currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Southwest Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 253.92%.

Wabtec currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

WAB has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 14.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 5.8%.

