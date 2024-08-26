Here's Why Investors Should Avoid ZTO Express (ZTO) Stock Now

ZTO Express Cayman Inc.’s ZTO financial stability is challenged by escalated operating expenses. Elevated labor costs are further putting a strain on the company’s bottom line, thereby making it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.

Let’s delve deeper.

Weak Zacks Rank: ZTO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Unimpressive Price Performance: ZTO Express’ shares have plunged 15.6% in the past year compared with its industry’s 7.8% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which ZTO belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152 (out of 251). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 39% of Zacks Industries.Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group it belongs to.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outclass a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

High Costs Represent a Major Headwind: The northward movement in operating expenses is hurting ZTO Express’bottom line, challenging its financial stability. For example, in the second quarter of 2024, total operating expenses rose 5% year over year. The surge in operating expenses was primarily caused by an increase in labor costs.

In the second quarter of 2024, labor costs, including compensation and benefit expenses, rose 17.5% year over year, amounting to $683.7 million.

General supplies and expenses jumped 15% year over year, amounting to$81.6 million. Interest Expenses moved up to $15.94 million year over year.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks for investors’ consideration in the Zacks Transportation sector include C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies WAB.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. CHRW has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.2% for the current year.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average surprise of 7.3%. Shares of CHRW have risen 9.4% in the past year.



WAB holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an expected earnings growth rate of 26% for the current year.

The company has an encouraging track record with respect to the earnings surprise, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The average beat is 11.8%. Shares of WAB have climbed 48.2% in the past year.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.