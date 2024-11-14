Here's Why Investors Should Avoid Investing in Graco Stock Now

Graco Inc.’s GGG financial stability is challenged by weakness in the Industrial and Process segments. Elevated costs are putting a strain on the bottom line.



Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Graco engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing equipment and systems used to measure, move, control, spray and dispense fluid as well as powder materials. The company offers equipment solutions for tough-to-handle materials with high viscosities, abrasive or corrosive properties and multiple component materials that demand precise ratio control.



GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). In the past year, the stock has gained 11.2% compared with the industry’s 32.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Business Weakness: Graco is experiencing softness in the Industrial segment, due to decline in finishing system sales in the Asia-Pacific region. A decrease in demand for the company’s semiconductor, industrial lubrication and process transfer equipment products owing to a weakness in the industrial sector is hampering the Process segment’s performance. The company expects organic net sales to decline in low single-digit on a constant-currency basis for 2024.



High Costs: Rising costs pose a threat to the company’s bottom line. In 2023, Graco’s selling, marketing and distribution costs increased 3.9% from the year-ago period. General and administrative expenses jumped 11.5% in the same period. Operating expenses increased 6% in 2023 due to incremental share-based compensation and increased spending on product development. The trend continued in the first nine months of 2024, with selling, marketing and distribution costs, and general and administrative expenses increasing 3.4% and 6.3%, respectively, year over year. The metrics, as a percentage of net sales, increased 90 basis points each, year over year.



Forex Woes: Graco has operations in multiple nations. International expansion exposes it to risks arising from unfavorable movement in foreign currencies, geopolitical issues and other headwinds. In the first nine months of 2024, foreign currency translation had a negative impact of 1% on the Asia Pacific region’s revenues.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies are discussed below.



Graham Corporation GHM currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%.



Crane Company CR presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.6%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for CR’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.2%.



Kadant Inc. KAI presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 17.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KAI’s 2024 earnings has increased 1.8% in the past 60 days.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kadant Inc (KAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.