Here's Why Investors Should Avoid Alaska Air Group Stock for Now

Alaska Air Group ALK is facing significant challenges arising from higher fuel costs, coupled with operational challenges and weather disruptions. These factorsare adversely affecting the company’s bottom line and making it an unattractive choice for investors’ portfolios.

Let’s delve deeper.

ALK: Key Risks to Watch

Southward Earnings Estimate Revision:The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the March-end quarter earnings has been revised 79.8% downward in the past 60 days. For 2026, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised 69.8% downward in the same time frame.

The unfavorable estimate revision indicates brokers’ lack of confidence in the stock.

Dim Price Performance: The company’s price trend reveals that its shares have fallen 18% over the past 90 days compared withthe Transportation - Airline industry’s 15.9% decline.



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Weak Zacks Rank: ALK currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Bearish Industry Rank: The industry to which Alaska Air Group belongs currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150 (out of 243). Such an unfavorable rank places it in the bottom 38% of Zacks Industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock’s price movement is directly related to the performance of the industry group to which it belongs.

A mediocre stock within a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Hence, reckoning the industry’s performance becomes imperative.

Headwinds: Alaska Air is grappling with mounting cost pressures and external disruptions that are weighing on its financial performance. A sharp surge in fuel expenses, due to higher crude and refining prices, has significantly increased operating costs, with refining margins from its Singapore supply source spiking nearly 400% since early February. This escalation has pushed expected fuel prices to $2.90-$3.00 per gallon for the first quarter of 2026, underscoring the sensitivity of the company’s bottom line to fuel volatility.

At the same time, Alaska Air is facing demand-related headwinds across key leisure markets. Weak travel demand in Mexico, amid unrest in Puerto Vallarta, along with severe weather disruptions in Hawaii, has affected regions that together account for nearly 30% of its capacity. These challenges have impacted peak spring travel demand in March and April, further pressuring revenues. While demand in Hawaii is expected to rebound as conditions normalize, the combined effect of elevated costs and temporary demand softness is likely to weigh on the company’s overall performance in the near term.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Air Lease AL.

SHIP currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Seanergy Maritime has an expected earnings growth rate of 53.13% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 76.43%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

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Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.