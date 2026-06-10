Here's Why Investors Should Add J.B. Hunt Stock to Their Portfolio

J.B. Hunt Transportation (JBHT) performed well in the past year and has the potential to sustain the momentum in the future. If you have not taken advantage of its share price appreciation yet, it’s time to do so.

Against this backdrop, let’s look at the factors that make this stock an attractive pick.

What Makes JBHT an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run over the past year. Shares of JBHT have surged 103.8% in the past year, outperforming the 73.2% increase of the transportation-truck industry it belongs to.

JBHT Stock’s One-Year Price Comparison

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Solid Zacks Rank: JBHT presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Our research shows that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment.

Northward Estimate Revisions:The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has moved 1.19% north in the past 60 days. For the current year, the consensus mark for earnings has been revised 1.11% upward in the same time frame. The favorable estimate revisions indicate brokers’ confidence in the stock.

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Positive Earnings Surprise History: JBHT has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters (missed the mark in the remaining quarter), delivering an average beat of 6.31%.

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Earnings Expectations: Earnings growth and stock price gains often indicate a company’s prospects. For second-quarter 2026, JBHT’s earnings are expected to improve 29.77% year over year. For 2026 and 2027, the company’s earnings are expected to improve 18.79% and 24.41% year over year, respectively.

Growth Factors: J.B. Hunt’s efforts to provide sustainable, environment-friendly solutions for customers are commendable. JBHT has been consistently rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In the first quarter of 2026, JBHT repurchased about 383,000 shares for approximately $80 million, leaving roughly $888 million under its repurchase authorization. Such shareholder-friendly initiatives should boost investor confidence and positively impact the bottom line. Declining operating expenses also have the potential to boost the bottom line.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider International Seaways INSW and Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

EXPD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.