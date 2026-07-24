Here's Why Investors Should Add IDA to Their Portfolio Right Now

IDACORP, Inc. IDA benefits from steady customer and large-load growth, supportive rate mechanisms and timely cost recovery, strengthening earnings visibility. Its disciplined investments strengthen grid reliability, renewable integration and transmission expansion, supporting long-term regulated growth.



Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.

Projections for IDA & Surprise History

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDA’s 2026 and 2027 EPS is pinned at $6.39 and $6.94, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.31% and 8.57%, respectively.



IDA’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.85%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDA’s 2026 and 2027 sales is pegged at $1.88 billion and $2.14 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.52% and 14.05%, respectively.



IDACORP surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, delivering an average positive earnings surprise of 3.70%.

IDA’s Stable Investments

The company’s systematic capital investment plans support infrastructure development and grid modernization. These investments enhance service reliability, strengthen the electric system and support long-term customer growth and regulated earnings.



IDACORP plans to invest $1.3-$1.5 billion during 2026 and nearly $7.1 billion from 2026-2030, averaging about $1.416 billion per year. These regulated investments should expand the company's rate base, supporting future revenues and earnings growth through regulatory cost recovery. The emphasis on transmission, distribution and new generation also positions the company to maintain reliable service while meeting increasing electricity demand.

IDA’s Capital Return Program

IDA has consistently increased shareholders' value through dividend payments, reflecting stable earnings and strong cash flow. The company has consistently increased its quarterly dividend since 2011, highlighting its commitment to delivering growing shareholder returns.



IDACORP has a dividend yield of 2.36% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s average of 1.33%. Currently, the company’s quarterly dividend is 88 cents per share. This represents an annualized dividend of $3.52 per share.

IDA’s Debt Position

The debt-to-capital ratio measures a company's reliance on debt financing and provides insight into its leverage and long-term financial stability. IDA’s total debt-to-capital ratio is 50.98%, which is lower than the industry’s 60.71%, reflecting stronger financial stability and lower leverage risk.



IDA’s time earned ratio (TIE) at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 2.5. The TIE ratio evaluates how effectively a company meets interest obligations using operating earnings, providing insight into its financial stability and solvency. IDA’s current TIE indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest obligations easily.

Price Performance of IDA

In the past six months, IDACORP shares have rallied 13.4% compared with the industry’s 6.4% growth.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same Industry are Ameren AEE, Evergy EVRG and Exelon EXC. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



AEE, EVRG and EXC have dividend yields of 2.65%, 3.21% and 3.55%, respectively, which are better than the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s yield of 1.33%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ameren, Evergy and Exelon’s 2026 EPS are pegged at $5.38, $4.25 and $2.86 suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.96%, 10.97% and 3.25%, respectively.





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IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Evergy Inc. (EVRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.