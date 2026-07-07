Here's Why Investors Should Add Corpay to Their Portfolios Now

Corpay, Inc. CPAY is a payments company that assists companies in controlling, simplifying and automating corporate expenses, international transactions and vendor payments.

What Makes Corpay an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: Shares of Corpay have gained 17.3% over the past three months, outperforming the industry’s 11.5% growth and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite's10.9% rise.

3-Month Share Price Performance

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Solid Prospects: Corpay’s top and bottom-line prospects appear impressive. For 2026, the consensus estimate for revenues is $5.3 billion, up 17.3% year over year. For the same year, EPS is expected to increase 25.6% to $26.86. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2027 revenues is $5.8 billion, suggesting a year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. EPS is expected to increase 13.7% to $30.53 in 2027.

Northbound Estimate Revision: Nine estimates for 2026 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision. For 2027, eight estimates moved upward versus no downward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved up 3.1% and 3.3%, respectively, in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: CPAY has a decent earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 2.1%.

Growth Factors: CPAY’s top line grows organically, backed by an upsurge in volume and revenues per transaction in its payment programs. In 2023, 2024 and 2025, the company registered year-over-year organic revenue growth of 10%, 20% and 10%, respectively, backed by sales, solid retention and business initiatives.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company witnessed 11% year-over-year growth in organic revenues. The company registered this growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. That being said, a strong first-quarter performance raises confidence for the rest of the year.

Corpay utilizes a multi-channel approach to market and sell its solutions to current and prospective customers. This go-to-market strategy involves a comprehensive digital channel, sales forces and strategic partner relationships. The omnichannel approach helps Corpay’s salespeople become more efficient by improving their prospecting efforts through digital-sourced leads.

The company conducts share repurchases actively, as evidenced by $686.9 million, $1.3 billion and $783 million worth of repurchased shares in 2023, 2024 and 2025, respectively. Such actions improve the bottom line, creating value for shareholders and boosting confidence in its business.

Corpay’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Payoneer Global PAYO and PagSeguro Digital PAGS, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Payoneer Global has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 34.2%. PAYO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.

PagSeguro Digital has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14.9%. PAGS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.1%, on average.

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Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.