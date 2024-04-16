Here's Why Investors Must Hold on to Darden (DRI) Stock Now

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI is benefiting from its focus on opening restaurants, Ruth’s Chris acquisition and its diversified brand portfolio.



Shares of this casual dining restaurant operator have gained 2.5% in the past year against the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry’s 2.7% decline. The uptrend is attributable to the company’s intent focus on enhancing and diversifying its product portfolio, along with leveraging and strengthening its competitive advantages.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s fiscal 2024 and 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $8.85 and $9.58, respectively, indicating 10.6% and 8.3% growth from the prior year’s reported levels. Furthermore, the earnings estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 suggests 1.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure. DRI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3%, on average.



The growth prospect of this company is further solidified by a VGM Score of B, backed by a Growth Score of A. The positive trend signifies bullish analysts’ sentiments, robust fundamentals and the chances of an outperformance in the near term.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, the prospects of Darden are hindered by inflationary pressures, especially on commodities and softer same-restaurant guest counts.

What Makes the Stock Attractive?

Restaurant Openings Bode Well: One of Darden’s growth initiatives includes expansion through new restaurant openings. This initiative aids the company in fueling its growth prospects globally and boosting its top line.



During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the company opened 53 net new restaurants taking the total number of company-owned restaurants to 2,022 units as of Feb 25, 2024. This number showcases 5.6% growth from the fiscal 2023 end and 7% year over year. Furthermore, the growth in net new restaurant openings contributed notably to the total sales increase in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. For fiscal 2024, the company expects to open 50-55 net new restaurants. For fiscal 2025, it expects new restaurant openings to be between 45 and 50.



Ruth’s Chris Buyout: On Jun 14, 2023, Darden acquired the Ruth's Hospitality Group by purchasing 100 percent equity interest for a total consideration of $724.6 million. The acquisition encompasses 77 company-owned locations, 74 franchisee-owned locations and four managed locations operating under contractual agreements.



This accretive buyout is faring well for the company as the addition of new restaurants is fostering the top line of Darden’s Fine Dining segment as well as its overall sales. The addition of 79 company-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants impressively helped in driving the total sales of Darden in the first nine months of fiscal 2024. It also contributed to the growth of the Fine Dining segment’s sales, which grew 58.3% year over year to $372.9 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Diversified Portfolio of Brands: Darden is gaining from its versatile portfolio of brands, which is aiding it to position well in the competitive market. Namely, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Seasons 52, Ruth's Chris Steak House and Bahama Breeze have been at all-time highs for overall guest satisfaction for a few quarters now.



Prioritizing a return to fundamental principles has ensured consistent excellence in food, service and atmosphere, resulting in record-breaking levels of guest satisfaction metrics. The company's commitment to utilizing its competitive advantages strategically has been fruitful, as seen in the outstanding performance across its various brands.

Headwinds

High-Cost Inflation: Despite solid cost management, Darden is facing pressures in the form of higher labor costs and commodity inflation. The labor inflation is attributable to increased wages, which are expected to persistently keep profits under pressure.



In the fiscal third quarter, total operating costs and expenses increased 6.2% year over year to $2.6 billion. The upside was primarily due to increased food and beverage costs, restaurant expenses and labor costs. Moving ahead, the company is cautious about price increases in Produce and Beef. For fiscal 2024, it expects total inflation to be approximately 3% and commodities inflation to be about 1.5%.



Soft Same-Restaurant Guest Counts: The company’s top line is being affected by the softer trends in same-restaurant guest counts. During the third quarter of fiscal 2024, the sales of all the reportable segments of Darden were partially offset by a decline in same-restaurant guest counts.



Although the company is actively seeking opportunities to invest in several strategies to foster guest count, the market uncertainties and high-cost environment are shaking consumer confidence regarding discretionary spending.

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 715.6%, on average. The stock has surged 350.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 5.6% and 19.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. BURL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. The stock has increased 0.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates a 10.2% and a 22.3% rise, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



The Gap, Inc. GPS currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GPS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 180.9%, on average. The stock has hiked 125.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPS’ fiscal 2024 sales and EPS suggests a decline of 0.3% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.