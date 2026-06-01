Here's Why Investors Must Hold OMC Stock in Their Portfolios for Now

Shares of Omnicom OMC have risen 7.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s 16.1% return.

OMC’s revenues in 2026 and 2027 are expected to increase 50.3% and remain flat year over year, respectively. Earnings are anticipated to rise 26.8% in 2026 and 14.2% in 2027.

Factors That Augur Well for OMC’s Success

Consumer-Centric Strategies Driving Volumes: By focusing on consumer-centric strategic business solutions, the company addresses the evolving needs of clients more closely, fostering stronger partnerships. This would assist in driving volumes. This, along with Omnicom’s size and reach, indicates that the top line would be very stable and growing.

Interpublic Buyout Bolsters Market Position: The acquisition brought together highly complementary assets, creating a portfolio of services and products that immediately expands opportunities for clients. With shared cultures and core values rooted in creativity, technology and data, the combined entity will strengthen its position as a leader in modern marketing. This integration should also accelerate innovation, enabling the development of products and services that drive higher returns on marketing investments.

Active Share Repurchases: In 2023, the company distributed $562.7 million in dividends and $570.8 million in share repurchases. In 2024, Omnicom distributed $552.7 million in dividends and executed share buybacks worth $370.7 million. In 2025, Omnicom distributed $549.6 million in dividends and executed share buybacks worth $707.9 million. Similarly, this consistent performance highlights Omnicom’s ability to generate robust cash flows, reinforcing investor confidence and supporting its stock performance.

Risks Faced by Omnicom

Fierce Competition: OMC operates in a highly fragmented and competitive market, competing with major players, such as WPP, Publicis Groupe and Interpublic Group, as well as emerging digital-focused firms. The competition drives innovation across the industry while increasing pricing pressures. Maintaining market share requires the company to invest heavily in technology, data analytics and talent acquisition, which can strain resources and impact short-term profitability.

Weak Liquidity Profile: OMC has a weak liquidity position due to a sharp rise in current debt. At the end of the first quarter of 2026, the company reported a current ratio of 0.91, lower than the industry average of 0.93. A current ratio lower than 1 does not bode well with investors as it implies that the company may not be able to pay off short-term obligations efficiently.

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OMC’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Everpure, Inc. P and FactSet Research Systems FDS, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Everpure has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 19.3%. P delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.1%, on average.

FactSet Research Systems has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.5%. FDS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.

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Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Everpure, Inc. (P) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.