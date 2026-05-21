Here's Why Investors Must Add TRU Stock in Their Portfolios Now

TransUnion TRU shares have declined 18.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 24.9% plunge.

TRU’s revenues are anticipated to increase 10.4% and 8.5% year over year in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Earnings are estimated to rise 11.9% in 2026 and 16% in 2027.

What Makes TransUnion Stock an Attractive Pick?

Solid Rank: TRU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities for investors. Thus, the company appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: Three estimates for 2026 moved north in the past 60 days versus no southward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings has moved up marginally in the past 60 days.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: SPGI has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.

Swift Market Growth: TransUnion serves the fast-growing big data and analytics market. Per MarketsandMarkets, this market is valued at $324.6 billion by 2026. It is anticipated to see a CAGR of 9.7% through 2031. This market is expanding at an accelerated pace, as companies increasingly harness data for business insights and decision-making.

Innovation Through OneTru: OneTru is a solution enablement platform for managing, governing, analyzing and delivering data and insights. This platform connects separate data and analytic assets built for credit risks, marketing and fraud mitigation, and concentrates them under a single, layered and unified environment. TRU leverages OneTru to innovate and launch products that not only enhance scalability but also lower costs for its customers.

Strength in Liquidity Profile: TransUnion's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the first quarter of 2026 was 1.93, beating the industry average of 1.01. The current ratio has moved up 10% from the preceding quarter due to a rise in accounts receivable. A current ratio of more than 1 bodes well with investors as it indicates that the company will be able to easily pay off its short-term obligations.

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Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Amadeus IT Group AMADY and FactSet Research Systems FDS, each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2.

Amadeus IT Group has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.1%. AMADY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average.

FactSet Research Systems has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6.5%. FDS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average.

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FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransUnion (TRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amadeus IT Group SA Unsponsored ADR (AMADY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.