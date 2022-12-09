Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on W.R. Berkley (WRB)

W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB has been benefiting from rate increases, high retention, growth in premium rates and exposure as well as effective capital deployment.

Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.29 and $4.79, indicating a year-over-year increase of 26.2% and 11.5%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 5.1% and 5.7% north, respectively, in the past 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

Earnings Surprise History

WRB has a stellar earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last seven quarters.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

W.R. Berkley currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past year, the stock has rallied 38%, outperforming the industry’s increase of 7.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Return on Equity (ROE)

W.R. Berkley’s trailing 12-month return on equity of 17.9% reflects its growth potential. It compares favorably with the industry average of 6.6% and expanded 500 basis points year over year. ROE reflects its efficiency in using its shareholders’ funds.

Style Score

W.R. Berkley has a favorable VGM Score of B. VGM Score helps to identify stocks with the most attractive value, the best growth and the most promising momentum.



Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy) offer the best investment opportunities.

Business Tailwinds

The Insurance business of W.R. Berkley is likely to gain from higher premiums at other liability, professional liability, short-tail lines, commercial auto and workers' compensation, rate increases, several new startup units in varied business lines, benefits derived from market dislocations and high retention.



Underwriting profitability is likely to benefit from growth in premium rates and exposure as well as reductions in loss ratio. Continued growth in premium and expansion in underwriting profits are likely to drive the operations of the insurer.



W.R. Berkley also has an impressive Value Score of A, reflecting an attractive valuation of the stock.



In October 2022, W. R. Berkley expanded its Product Recall Business, which will include new liability coverages for medium- to high-hazard risks for manufacturers, wholesalers and importers. WRB has been establishing new units or expanding portfolios to cater to demands in emerging markets or risks or increasingly important sectors of the economy. The establishment of new units and the expansion of the company’s portfolio helps consolidate its geographical presence as well as grab market opportunities.



With the Fed raising the interest rate already six times in 2022, net investment income is expected to increase as the company also invests in alternative assets. The metric should also gain from investment funds as well as higher fixed-maturity income.



A strong capital position helps W.R. Berkley deploy capital via share repurchases, special dividends and dividend hikes that enhance shareholders value. WRB has raised dividends 17 times since 2005 and paid 14 special dividends since 2012. Its current dividend yield of 0.5% is better than the industry average of 0.3%, which makes WRB stock an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some top-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are American Financial Group, Inc. AFG, Root, Inc. ROOT and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



American Financial’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 28.16%. In the past year, American Financial has gained 0.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AFG’s 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates a respective year-over-year increase of 0.2% and 2.9%.



Root delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 22.44%. In the past year, ROOT has lost 90.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROOT’s 2022 and 2023 earnings indicates a respective year-over-year increase of 44.8% and 23.8%.



Kinsale Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 15.16%. In the past year, Kinsale Capital has gained 38.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings implies a respective year-over-year rise of 27.5% and 21.9%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Root, Inc. (ROOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.