Here's Why Investors May Bet on Allegiant (ALGT) Stock Now

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT is gaining from robust air-travel demand (particularly on the leisure front). The upsurge in passenger volumes makes the stock an attractive pick.

Let’s delve deeper to unearth the factors working in favor of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Northward Earnings Estimates: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter and current-year earnings has been revised 70.55% and 40.16% upward over the past 60 days, respectively. Such favorable estimate revisions reflect brokers’ confidence in the stock.

Given the wealth of information at brokers’ disposal, it is in the best interest of investors to be guided by their expert advice and the direction of their estimate revisions. This is because it serves as a key indicator in determining the price of a stock.

Upbeat Air-travel Demand: With buoyant air-travel demand in the United States, operating revenues improved 8.5% year over year in 2022. In first-quarter 2023, the metric increased 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, accounting for the bulk (93.7%) of the top line, increased around 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Riding on improved air-travel demand, ALGT has been reporting upbeat traffic numbers for the past few months. Backed by the uptrend, management expects revenues to remain strong throughout 2023. The company revised 2023 earnings per share (airline operations) guidance and expects the metric in the $9-$13 range (prior view: $5-$9).

Fleet-modernization Efforts: We are impressed by the carrier's efforts to modernize its fleet. It operates an all-Airbus fleet.

Solid VGM Score: The stock currently has a VGM Score of A.Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities.Thus, ALGT seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment.

Impressive Price Performance: Driven by the rosy air-travel-demand scenario, the stock has risen 47.9% year to date compared with its industry’s appreciation of 10.9% in the same timeframe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bullish Industry Rank: The industry, to which ALGT belongs, currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47 (of 250 plus groups). Such a solid rank places the company at the top 19% of the Zacks industries. Studies show that 50% of a stock price movement is directly tied to the performance of the industry group that it hails from.

An ordinary stock in a strong group is likely to outperform a robust stock in a weak industry. Therefore, taking the industry’s performance into consideration becomes imperative.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may also consider stocks like Copa Holdings CPA and Alaska Air Group ALK. While Copa sports a Zacks Rank #1, Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings is benefiting from an improvement in air-travel demand. In first-quarter 2023, passenger revenues increased 28.5% from first-quarter 2019 levels due to higher yields.

CPA’s focus on its cargo segment is encouraging. In first-quarter 2023, cargo and mail revenues grew 51.8% from first-quarter 2019 levels on higher cargo volumes and yields.

Copa Holdings' fleet modernization and cost-management efforts are commendable. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 6.15% upward over the past 60 days.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.