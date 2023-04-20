Here's Why Investors Loved JPMorgan Chase's Earnings

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) recently reported its first-quarter earnings, and it's fair to say that investors are happy with the results. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP®, takes a look at the numbers and why the stock had such a positive reaction.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 18, 2023. The video was published on April 18, 2023.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.