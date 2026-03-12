Here's Why Investors Continue to Hold Pediatrix Medical Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD is well-poised to grow on the back of a favorable payer mix and higher patient acuity in neonatology. Strategic acquisitions are expected to increase its capacity and volumes.

Pediatrix Medical — with a market cap of $1.6 billion — provides different pediatric subspecialty care services. Courtesy of solid prospects, this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock is worth retaining in your portfolio at the moment.

Let’s delve deeper.

Stable RCM collections and payer mix improvements are likely to continue boosting its performance. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MD’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.18 per share, signaling 6.9% year-over-year growth. Pediatrix Medical beat on earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 24.6%. This is depicted in the graph below.

The consensus mark for current-year revenues stands at $1.94 billion, suggesting a 1.3% rise from the prior-year reported number. An increase in net patient service revenues is likely to support the top-line growth, even though volume and pricing are expected to be flat.

Pediatrix Medical’s inorganic growth strategy is focused on core and adjacent areas, which will not dilute its existing strengths. Its return on invested capital of 11.2% is significantly above the industry average of 6.4%, signaling efficient capital usage.

MD is currently undervalued, with a forward P/E of 9.39X, below the five-year mean of 9.86X and the industry average of 15.07X. It carries a Value Score of A now.

Key Risks

However, there are a few factors that investors should keep an eye on.

A persistently low birth rate could weigh on the long-term growth prospects of Pediatrix Medical, given the company’s significant exposure to neonatal and maternal care services. At the same time, potential changes to subsidies under the Affordable Care Act may alter payer mix dynamics, creating uncertainty around reimbursement trends and their operational impact.

Additionally, portfolio restructuring and practice divestitures may narrow revenue diversification in a sector that includes several large, well-capitalized competitors. A continued focus on share buybacks during a period of slower sales growth could also constrain financial flexibility if reimbursement rates or hospital contract conditions shift. Nevertheless, we believe that a systematic and strategic plan of action will drive MD’s growth in the long term.

Key picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH, Biodesix, Inc. BDSX and The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Community Health’s 2026 earnings improved more than 31% over the past month. It has witnessed three upward estimate revisions during this time against no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for CYH’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $11.68 billion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Biodesix’s 2026 bottom line indicates 22.5% year-over-year improvement. BDSX has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction in the past month. It beat earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters, met once and missed on the other occasion, with the average surprise being 16.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ensign’s current-year earnings implies a 13.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision over the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. ENSG beat earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 2.9%.

