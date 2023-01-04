Here's Why Investor Should Hold S&P Global (SPGI) Stock Now

S&P Global Inc. SPGI is currently benefiting from its acquisitions and pro-investor steps.

SPGI’s revenues are anticipated to grow 40.7% and 6.6% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Shares of SPGI have jumped 4.2% in the past three-month period compared with 0.3% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors That Augur Well

Acquisitions have always carved a key growth trajectory for S&P Global. The recent buyout of IHS Markit is expected to enhance its data and analytics offerings. Another acquisition of The Climate Service is expected to enhance SPGI's portfolio of essential environmental, social and governance insights and solutions.

We are impressed with S&P Global’s endeavors to reward its shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments. In 2021, S&P Global returned $743 million to its shareholders in the form of dividend payments. However, it did not repurchase any shares last year due to the pending merger with IHS Markit.

In 2020, SPGI returned $1.8 billion to its shareholders, $1.2 billion through share repurchases and $645 million as dividend payouts. In 2019, S&P Global returned $1.8 billion to its shareholders with $1.2 billion as share repurchases and $560 million of dividend payments.

Such shareholder-friendly moves underpin S&P Global’s commitment of creating value for its shareholders and underlining its confidence in its business. These initiatives not only raise investors’ optimism on the stock but also positively impact the earnings per share.

A Key Risk

S&P Global's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of third-quarter 2022 was pegged at 0.83, lower than the current ratio of 1.26 reported at the end of second-quarter 2022 and the prior-year quarter’s 2.26. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN.

Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.9%.

Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare is currently Zacks #2 Ranked. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.

CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.