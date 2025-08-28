Here's Why Investing in Zebra Technologies Stock Makes Sense

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA is poised to gain from strength across its segments, acquired assets and shareholder-friendly moves.



ZBRA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, the stock has lost 5.4% compared with the industry’s 6.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve into the factors that make this company a smart investment choice at the moment.



Business Strength: ZBRA is witnessing growth across the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility and Asset Intelligence & Tracking segments. Higher sales of mobile computing and data capture solutions are driving the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility segment’s revenues, which increased 6.7% year over year in the second quarter of 2025. An increase in sales of services and software, driven by retail software wins, also bodes well. Increase in demand for printing solutions and RFID products is supporting the Asset Intelligence & Tracking segment’s performance. In the second quarter, the segment’s sales increased 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.



Expansion Efforts: Over time, Zebra Technologies has steadily strengthened its business through acquisitions. In August 2025, the company inked a deal to acquire Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. (Elo). The inclusion of Elo’s expertise in consumer-facing workflow, augmented by its suite of kiosks, edge computing, payment and touchscreen solutions, will expand its addressable market by about $8 billion. The deal is expected to close in 2025, subject to standard closing conditions. In March 2025, Zebra Technologies acquired Photoneo, which enables it to combine Photoneo’s 3D machine vision solutions with its advanced sensors, vendor-agnostic software and AI-based image processing capabilities. This acquisition enhances ZBRA’s portfolio of 3D machine vision solutions and addresses several challenges in high-value applications. In the second quarter, acquisitions contributed 0.2% to the total revenues.



Rewards to Shareholders: ZBRA’s measures to continue rewarding its shareholders despite the slowdown in markets hold promise. The company repurchased shares worth $250 million and $47 million in the first six months of 2025 and 2024, respectively. In May 2022, its board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $1 billion. At the end of the second quarter of 2025, the company had $597 million remaining under this program.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below.



Flowserve Corporation FLS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.5%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flowserve’s 2025 earnings has increased 4.7%.



Crane Company CR presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.5%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for CR’s 2025 earnings has increased 4%.



Dover Corporation DOV presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. DOV delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4%.



In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for DOV’s 2025 earnings has inched up 1.2%.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.