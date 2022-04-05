Here's Why Investing in Zebra (ZBRA) Stock Now Makes Sense

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA presently boasts strong prospects on solid product offerings, healthy demand for products and solutions, acquisitions, and a sound capital deployment strategy.



The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has a market capitalization of $22 billion. In the past month, the company’s shares have gained 13% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.5%.



Let’s delve into the factors that make investing in the company a smart choice at the moment.



Robust Demand Environment: Zebra has been benefiting from solid demand for its printing and supplies, enterprise mobile computing, and intelligent automation solutions across end markets.



In the quarters ahead, the growing acceptance of the company’s Enterprise Asset Intelligence solutions and its product development initiatives are likely to be beneficial. For 2022, it expects adjusted net sales growth of 3-7% on a year-over-year basis.



Benefits From Acquisitions: The company’s acquisition of antuit.ai (October 2021) has been strengthening the planning and demand forecasting module for its retail software portfolio.



The Fetch Robotics buyout (August 2021) has helped it offer a comprehensive line of advanced robotics solutions to customers.



The buyout of Adaptive Vision (May 2021) has boosted its fixed industrial scanning and machine vision solution offerings. Buyouts contributed 0.8% to its net sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Healthy Cash Flows: Zebra’s ability to generate healthy cash flow adds to its strength. In 2021, its free cash flow totaled 1,010 million, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. For 2022, it expects a free cash flow of a minimum of $900 million.



In 2021, it repurchased shares worth $57 million. Exiting 2021, the company had $696 million worth of shares left for repurchase under its buyback program.



Estimate Revisions: In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2022 earnings has increased from $19.54 to $19.73 on one upward estimate revision versus no downward. The consensus estimate for 2023 has gone up from $21.83 to $21.96 on one upward estimate revision against no downward.

