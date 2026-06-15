Here's Why Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) ended the recent trading session at $8.06, demonstrating a +1.51% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.65% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.92%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 0.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Invesco Mortgage Capital will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.47, signifying a 18.97% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.01 per share and a revenue of $0 million, signifying shifts of -14.47% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.67% lower. Right now, Invesco Mortgage Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.87, so one might conclude that Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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